Ear: Column

The dedication of the Astoria Column took place on July 22, 1926, and the artist who designed the mural artwork on the column was Italian immigrant Attilio Pusterla (1862-1941), of New York.

Astoriacolumn.org has a page that details each colorful panel, listed from A to Z, ending at the top with the arrival of the railroad (finally) to Astoria in 1896.

Tags