For serious history buffs, here’s a treat: The 1896 Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps of Astoria, online at http://bit.ly/1896Astoria
Luckily, you can zoom in as tight as you’d like. Shown, a detailed section of Map 3, depicting the waterfront Columbia River Packing Company’s Salmon Cannery. Here’s part of the description:
“ … Buildings in good repair and substantial. Two night watchmen during packing season. Man in charge of premises at all times. Soldering pots on wooden benches heated by charcoal. Fuel, wood in boilers, coal in machines. Electric lights except watchmen’s lanterns … Boats and nets stored in building during winter. 12 fire pails distributed over premises …”
With every detail you find, there are more to glean. Twenty-two maps worth, in fact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.