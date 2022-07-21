Gail Berman, producer of the proposed new Goonies TV series for Disney+, had a few words to say about the show to Variety.com, while still managing not to reveal much of anything.
"This is a partnership between me, Amblin Entertainment (founded by 'The Goonies' producer, Steven Spielberg), and Lauren Shuler Donner (wife of 'The Goonies' director, the late Richard Donner)," Berman said.
"When I was at Paramount, there were these young boys doing this movie about 'Raiders of the Lost Ark,' a shot-by-shot remake. It got some press at the time, and the studio was very upset about it.
"I thought it was an amazing idea, and it always stood in my head of — how can you take an idea like that and turn it into a TV series?
"… The series is a story of a town, and a family, in the lens of 'Friday Night Lights,' (a former high school sports drama) and within that, they tell a story of a shot-by-shot remake of 'The Goonies.'"
By the way, the show title is "Our Time," and the cast has not been revealed yet. "Right now, Berman has only teased some plot specifics …" Variety noted, "and there is still a lot of development needed before viewers know what the new 'The Goonies' show looks like."
On a slightly more informative note, the show is slated to "soon go into production …" Stay tuned. (Photo: Warner Bros.)