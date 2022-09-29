Ear: Bear

A tale from The Daily Morning Astorian, Sept. 30, 1887, "An Awkward Position":

• One of Sam Elmore's fishermen at Tillamook got excited the other day when he heard that fish were four cents a pound on the Columbia, and started for Astoria. He came the beach way around, for if one times it right, he can avoid a serious climb by slipping along the shore between tides.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.