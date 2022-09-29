A tale from The Daily Morning Astorian, Sept. 30, 1887, "An Awkward Position":
• One of Sam Elmore's fishermen at Tillamook got excited the other day when he heard that fish were four cents a pound on the Columbia, and started for Astoria. He came the beach way around, for if one times it right, he can avoid a serious climb by slipping along the shore between tides.
Coming along in light marching order, just under the high jutting rock that corners into the sea by a False Tillamook, he smashed into the water knee deep and came plump on a bear that was feasting on a calf that had fallen from the perpendicular cliff above.
The man looked at the bear square in front of him; the straight up and down wall of rock on the right; the surging ocean on the left, and his hair raised in fright. Fortunately Bruin … waddled off after a few growls … to the great relief of the narrator, who had no weapon about him … and who says that he now knows what it is to be between the devil and the deep sea …
Note: The Samuel Elmore Cannery in Astoria, declared a National Historic Landmark in 1966, was destroyed by a fire in 1993. False Tillamook can be found on early maps of the Oregon Coast. It's what is now called Cape Falcon, just north of Short Sand Beach in Oswald West State Park.
Mariners spotting the cape, which extends almost a mile into the ocean, recognized the landmark as a warning that the entrance to the Columbia River Bar was near. Ships could shelter on the south side of the cape, Smugglers Cove, to shelter from the northwest winds for the night.