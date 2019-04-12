To wind things up, a few Titanic factoids are in order.It took 2 hours and 40 minutes for the ship to sink, and it might not have, at all, if there hadn’t been a 30-second delay in the ship’s communication system. By the time the message about spotting the iceberg reached the captain, it was too late to change course. (Shown, a Willy Stöwer illustration.)
While it’s true the ship’s musicians played for hours and went down with the ship, it’s also true that after the disaster their families were billed for the uniforms the musicians were wearing at the time.
And last, but surely not least, scientists believe the Titanic was done in by an iceberg that started forming around 1,000 B.C. (bit.ly/titanbits)
