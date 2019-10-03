The Roberts family, founders of Westport Winery and Ocean’s Daughter Distillery, plan to build the world's first International Mermaid Museum in Aberdeen, Washington (mermaidmuseum.org).
The idea for such a project started when a family friend mailed them his entire shell collection, including a mermaid's comb. Kim Roberts said she was inspired by "imagining a mermaid running it through her hair because of its evocative name."
"First and foremost," she explained, "we want to teach our local students and visitors about the world's unique ocean ecology from seashore to the seafloor. We think that offering this through the mythology of merfolk will allow the museum to engage all ages in a fun and unique manner …"
Say tuned; the planned opening date is sometime in 2020.
