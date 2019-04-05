Since A. C. Larson‘s drawing of Colossal Claude is missing, how can we know what he looked like? From newspaper clippings, thankfully provided by Debra Baldwin at Lighthouse Digest Magazine. (See them here: http://bit.ly/claudeclips)
The Friday, March 16, 1934 edition of the Daily Capital Journal said the sea serpent was 40 feet long, and swam around the lightship tender Rose for about 20 minutes. The crew, but not the captain, J. F. Jensen, saw it. “It had a neck about eight feet long,” the clipping says, “with a large head. It opened its huge mouth and gaped at the lightship, the sailors told Jensen.”
The Saturday, March 17 edition of The Bend Bulletin gave the same description, and declared that “the undulating coils … were viewed snaking around the Columbia River lightship … (and) it was seen cavorting along the shores of Sand Island jetty.” … “ Other witnesses included officials O. J. Trofte, superintendent of the Sand Island jetty, and a government inspector, Will Weller.
Got a hankering to get better acquainted with our local sea monsters? Head over to the Columbia River Maritime Museum on Saturday for Sea Monster Day. Guest speaker David George Gordon is at 11 a.m., and talks continue at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Shiver me timbers!
