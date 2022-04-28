On Saturday, a dilapidated duck shack meandered down the Columbia River, past bemused Astorians and baffled tourists, and out under the Astoria Bridge, apparently managing to disrupt a sailboat race in the process.
Soon Facebook was abuzz with wisecracks about the potential value of drifting waterfront real estate and affordable housing.
"It was from around the area on the river east of Astoria near where the John Day River comes in," someone in the know told the Ear. His photo is shown.
It was seen up by Skamokawa, Washington, a few days before it slid by Astoria. "With the amount of current," he speculated, "it would go many miles each way." He was out on the river, and even "did a turn around it" out of curiosity.
So, wouldn't a floating house be a problem navigation-wise, and need to be retrieved? Nope, apparently not. "Usually, the Coast Guard will just send out a notice to mariners," the source said. "It's really not an environmental hazard.
"It's on a par with a submerged log or any other floating object. It seems odd not to go after it, but once they take it, then they would be responsible for it. There's actually a great deal of stuff floating around out there."
So where did it go? "We lost sight of it past Pier 2 (at the Port of Astoria)," Jason Lycette recalled. "We're up above Pig 'N Pancake. It was close to the tide changing, so who knows where things end up?"