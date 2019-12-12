Every movie has some mistakes, of course, but what about the much-beloved filmed-in-Astoria iconic flick, "The Goonies"? Aficionados of the movie may want to take a seat and keep the smelling salts handy: The MovieMistakes.com website lists 220 goofs in the Goondocks in excruciating detail (moviemistakes.com/film558).
While most are continuity errors (i.e. when something or someone pops up looking different, or in the wrong place), there are also quite a few other problems, such as a corpse who blinks.
If it makes you feel any better, Goonie fans, "The Wizard of Oz" (1939) has 431 bloopers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.