The Columbia River Light-vessel No. 50 (LV50), stationed just outside the Columbia River Bar, tore loose from her mooring in heavy seas during a 74 mph gale on Nov. 28, 1899. Her captain skillfully sailed her to a small beach just west of Cape Disappointment, where he and the crew were rescued. The lightship was left behind.
The Lighthouse Board Annual Report of Fiscal Year 1901 details attempts to get the LV50 — which was broadside on the beach and "somewhat sunk in the sand" — afloat and launched seaward. In July 1900, the first contractor failed miserably in his attempts to do just that. But then, so did the contractors who followed him.
"The difficulties experienced caused a series of disappointments," the report said, "attended by losses of hawsers, anchors and other gear."
Clearly, a novel approach to solve the problem was in order. Accordingly, in February 1901, an agreement was made with two Portland house movers to haul the 112-foot heavy wooden vessel 700 yards across land, and through woods, to refloat her in Baker Bay for $17,500 (about $569,000 today).
They cleaned out the lightship, turned her so her bow faced the shore, then jacked her up onto a temporary railway they had built just for that purpose. Some repairs — enough to make her seaworthy, anyway — were made once she finally rolled to the edge of Baker Bay.
On June 3, 1901, she was relaunched and towed upriver to Portland for more thorough repairs, and eventually returned to her station.
The Chinook Observer reports that after several other costly mishaps, the lightship was retired in 1909, and condemned and sold in 1915.