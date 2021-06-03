Oregon history buffs, rejoice: Portland State University's ninth annual Archaeology Roadshow is being held online via Zoom this year.
Just go to ArchaeologyRoadshow.org, look at the calendar and register for whatever event you'd like to watch. Plus, the website has lots of interesting exhibits to check out and a map to peruse. Pictured, a screenshot from "Archaeological Oddities."
Of particular interest is the "Expert Panel" on Monday. Have a artifact you're wondering about? This would be the perfect place to show, tell and learn.
If you missed an event, never fear, most them will be rebroadcast. Good thing, since "From Anatolia To Oregon — What Ancient Poop Can Tell Us About The Lives Of Our Ancestors" was on last night.