Ear: TRex

Well, it looks like the fellows at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District are at it again, public education wrapped in a chuckle, in a Facebook post on Monday:

"Adult Us: What am I gonna post today?"

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.