Well, it looks like the fellows at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District are at it again, public education wrapped in a chuckle, in a Facebook post on Monday:
"Adult Us: What am I gonna post today?"
"Six-year-old Us: Draw a T. rex on a boat."
"Adult Us: Here we have an artist's rendering of a Tyrannosaurus rex on our newest hydrographic survey vessel, the Beeman, during the dedication and christening ceremony Jan. 11.
"The Beeman's name honors the legacy of Ogden Beeman, chief of the Portland District's Waterways Navigation Branch from 1960 to 1967.
"The Tyrannosaurus rex's name means, 'tyrant lizard king.'
"The Beeman was specially designed with a shallow draft ideal for safe operation in constrained areas and coastal conditions.
"The T. rex is speculated for years by different schools of thought to have been able to swim in shallow water.
"The Beeman improves on the technology of its predecessor, the Patterson.
"The T. rex is believed to be an upgrade from its predecessor, the Suskityrannus hazelae, which was a measly 3 feet tall.
"#drawadinosaurday2023"
When a post commenter expressed concern for the dinosaur's safety, an orange life jacket was promptly added. (Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District)
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
