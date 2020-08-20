Did you know you can buy hand-made castings of real dinosaur footprints at the Astoria Sunday Market? Yes, you can, thanks to Cannon Beach resident Steve Hudgik. He found the originals in his hometown of Granby, Massachusetts, also the home of Nash Dinosaur Tracks, now closed.
Moving the castings around hasn't been easy. On a trip to Indonesia, airport security tried to impound the ones he packed as stolen Indonesian fossils, but Steve had photos to prove their origin. Then the authorities tried to confiscate them because they could supposedly be used as weapons to hijack the plane.
Finally, "it was agreed that I could take the dinosaur tracks with me, if they were approved by the pilot," Steve explained. "The pilot not only approved, he wanted to see the tracks himself in the cockpit. He then assigned the dinosaur tracks their own seat on the plane."
Eventually, Steve realized it was better to make the trip to Granby by car to get more castings, as he could carry hundreds of pounds of them at a time.
At the Astoria Sunday Market, Steve not only sells dinosaur tracks, he tells stories. "I enjoy having fun with dinosaurs," he noted, "and I love seeing the kids smile when they get to touch and pet a life-size juvenile dinosaur."
"One of my favorite actives in our booth is a stone slab about 14 inches square,” Steve added. "There are at least nine real dinosaur tracks on this stone, yet when people look at it all they see is a piece of stone.
"But after I take a minute or two explaining how to spot dinosaur tracks, their eyes light up and it's common to hear people exclaim, 'I can see the tracks now!'"
So why is Steve selling these Mesozoic Era footprints? To fulfill a dream. "We are trying to raise money to open a creation museum," he explained, "either here in Astoria, or maybe Seaside. We have all the exhibits, all we need now is an affordable location."
