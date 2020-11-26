‘Many years ago, I was walking a trail in old Astoria which hadn’t seen much travel,” wrote Don Kelly of the Northwest Artifact Recovery Team (bit.ly/NWDiggers), “but I knew from talking to old timers, and listening to their knowledge of years gone by, so I decided to sweep it low and slow.
“I found two items that day, but I will focus on this item (shown). It was at a depth of 8 inches, but wedged directly under a tree root, and one of the pins had been broken off. I brought this item to a local historian and curator of the old antique shop here years ago. He told me it once was a mid-1800s child’s shoe ornament.
“It was really a deep green color and, being stupid, I cleaned it. Actually it’s a brass copper alloy. You can see the little details much better, though!”
“Gotta love dirt fishin’,” Don added, “I’ve been doing this for over 50 years. Saving history and telling its story is what I do. Only thing that gets old is me!”
