From the Wednesday, Dec. 5, 1883 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian, a timeless item about a neighborhood spat:
"Lay on MacDuff — A warrant was issued yesterday at the insistence of Mrs. Davanaugh for the arrest of Mr. MacDuff, charging that man with assault. It seems that 'twas all on account of a clothesline.
"Mr. MacDuff and Mrs. Davanaugh are neighbors, and a wire clothesline has been the bone of contention, so to speak, which finally resulted the other day in a desperate pull at both ends of the clothesline at once, in which it was alleged Mr. MacDuff was victorious at the expense of the abraded fingers of Mrs. Davanaugh. The case comes up before his honor today." The question remains: Who won?
