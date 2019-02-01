On the heels of the 319th anniversary of the Jan. 26, 1700 Cascadia Subduction Zone megaquake and tsunami, the Northwest Association of Networked Ocean Observing Systems (NANOOS) and the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) have released a redesigned free phone app with maps of tsunami evacuation zones, and it’s available for both Androids and iPhones.
The image shown is of downtown Astoria, and the yellow area is the tsunami evacuation zone — a place you really don’t want to be when the time comes, and you’ll only have 15 to 20 minutes to get outta there after the earthquake before the tidal wave arrives.
Not certain if your home or work is in or near a tsunami inundation zone? Just start zooming in on the big map to your area of interest, and a list of brochures with detailed maps appears on the right. It’s not a bad idea to study them, and get familiar with where the high ground areas are on the North Coast — and how to get to them. Just in case.
