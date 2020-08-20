The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug. 25 1885, relayed a 16-year-old cabin boy's "dismal story." He was one of the two survivors of the bark Haddingtonshire, which had wrecked at Point Reyes, California, on Aug. 23.
The ship, which left Astoria on July 4, was three weeks into her run south when she was hit by a heavy squall and capsized. While on her side, three were washed overboard. The next morning another was found dead on the deck.
"Our starboard lifeboat was smashed," the cabin boy explained, "the sails all torn, the starboard forecastle all washed away, and the captain's chronometer and sextants smashed."
They mistakenly thought they were heading for San Francisco, but four days later, a lookout warned they were nearing land. The sailors thought he was joking, and ignored him. The seas were rough, and it was foggy.
The next morning, the lookout called "land ahead!" The sails were lowered, but it was too late. They ran hard aground.
The crew was ordered into the remaining lifeboat, which was destroyed when lowered. Thirteen retreated for the rigging. The captain fetched rockets and blue lights; the rockets were washed out of his hands. The rigging gave way, and the crew was ordered back to the deck.
"As I was going down the rigging, the mast went over," the cabin boy remembered. "I … crawled through the rigging and the sea washed me overboard. I heard nothing but cries for help.
"I was in the breakers and so exhausted that I lay on my back and tried to swallow enough water to drown … (then) I felt sand in my fingers. That gave me hope, and I swam and struggled until I got on the beach. I fainted then and woke up two hours afterward."
He found a path to the ranch of Mr. Reinhold, who took him in. Hans Markusson (was) the only other one saved.
When asked what he would do next, the boy replied, "Well, I was thinking I have had enough of the sea for a while, sir."
