A tale in the May 27, 1884 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian starts with two men finding a new fishing boat sitting on the beach a few miles north of Ilwaco, Washington. Puzzled, they hauled it up above the tide line, and left.
The next day the owner of the boat, fisherman Hans Olsen, went to Ilwaco looking for it, and was told that the boat had "withstood the tempestuous breakers on the Columbia bar and the surf on the ocean beach," but was fine, despite its wild ride.
The fisherman's explanation of what had happened "filled his audience with amazement." He and his brother were in the boat, down near the Columbia River Bar, when an enormous wave broke over them, capsizing the boat and tossing both of them into the water.
"After buffeting with the billows for a time," which would have drowned most, each one was rescued, but by different boats, so neither one knew the other was still alive. Also, when they lost the boat, they lost all of their fishing gear, wiping them out financially.
After being put ashore on Sand Island, the brothers found each other. Soon after, their net and gun were recovered, then the oars, sail and some other equipment were picked up.
"The recovery of the boat the next day," the story concluded, "with the cartridges and remaining outfit, was too much … to stand, and tears of joy rained forth as they became apprised of their good fortune, and it was looked upon as nothing less than a dispensation of providence.
"The brothers will haul their boat to Ilwaco, and resume operations on the turbulent Columbia again."