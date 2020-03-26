OK, so you're stuck in your house, and you're getting bored. So here are two online suggestions to keep you occupied until the coronavirus siege is over … and then some.
• "68 Cultural, Historical and Scientific Collections You Can Explore Online: Tour world-class museums, read historic cookbooks, browse interactive maps and more," courtesy of the Smithsonian, at bit.ly/SmithsoGo. They literally have an endless supply of art, artifacts, etc. to peruse, and as the weeks have gone by, keep adding more online links.
• Want some eye candy? Sit back and watch the earth go by (dramamine suggested) from the International Space Station at bit.ly/ISSearth; or be distracted by the Aquarium of the Pacific webcams at bit.ly/aquawatch. The sea jellies (shown) are particularly mesmerizing.
