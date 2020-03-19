A lengthy March 11 Facebook post by the Newport Oregon Police Department (fb.me/NewportPolice) went viral, probably because it's a gem:
"It's hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance.
"In fact, history offers many other options for you in your time of need if you cannot find a roll of your favorite soft, ultra plush two-ply citrus-scented tissue."
A long list of toilet paper alternatives ensues, which range from the painful to contemplate, to the stunningly creative, to the mundane. For instance, the writer swears that the Sears Christmas catalogue, if used frugally by a family of three, can last until Saint Patrick's Day.
And, "Mother Earth News magazine will even tell you how to make your own wipes using fifteen different leaves." Just be careful which leaves you use.
"Be resourceful," the post advises. "Be patient. There is a TP shortage. This, too, shall pass. Just don't call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper."
