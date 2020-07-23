ToyNews (bit.ly/GoonMonop) reports that Hasbro has released a new board game, Monopoly: The Goonies. Here's the ToyNews description of the game:
"Goonies never say die, but they can go straight to jail, or pass GO and collect $200, and continue their quest for One-Eyed Willy's hidden treasure, while buying and selling locations around Astoria, Oregon, the setting of their filmic adventure in this nostalgia trip in a box.
"Players can choose from a selection of collectable tokens such as Chester Copperpot’s key, the Gold Doubloon and other memorable items from the film, all while trying to be last player with the loot."
To see the game in action, go to bit.ly/Monopvid. A screenshot of the video is shown, courtesy of TheOp.games For those who must have it, the game is available online.
