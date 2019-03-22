The president isn’t the only one having a bit of a problem negotiating with China. Just ask Astorian Erhard Gross.
“In order to present interesting speakers to Exploring New Concepts of Retirement Education’s (ENCORE) Sunday, ‘The Chinese in Astoria,’ I tried to engage interesting speakers,” he wrote. “A representative of the government of the Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC), would, in my opinion, add interest to our program and show respect for our citizens of Chinese background.”
“Early fall of last year, I wrote to the consulate general of the PRC in San Francisco to send a cultural specialist to help us honor our folks of Chinese background,” he continued. “I requested he cover a particular era of Chinese immigration to the West Coast of the U.S. When they did not respond, I sent a second letter. The same result.
“So I wrote a letter to the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. A week later San Francisco called, asking how they could help. I communicated by phone and email for several weeks. In late February they emailed a negative reply. They did give me the contact info of the Confucius Institute (CI), at Portland State University.
“… CI told me that they could not present what I requested but could speak on a different topic. Since CI did not respond for a week, I contacted the Taiwanese Consulate in Seattle. The vice-consul of the Seattle office responded within two days to say that my preferred topic is not in his area of expertise, but he provided contact info for the executive director of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association in Portland.
“I called her, and by March 16, I had a commitment from their assistant director, Dr. Jennifer Fang, to give us the history of Chinese immigration to our West Coast.”
As Confucius said: “It does not matter how slowly you go, so long as you do not stop.” And Erhard Gross did not stop. Mission accomplished.
