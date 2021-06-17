Eight-armed rerun: Gio DeGarimore, owner of Giovanni’s Fish Market in Morro Bay, California, is also a diver, and knows first-hand how intelligent octopuses are. Therefore, he took a "moral position" and decided not to sell any octopus products.
So when a local fisherman had a 70-pound octopus for sale, Gio bought the critter, put him in a tank at the market and named him Fred, who is pictured, courtesy of the market’s Facebook page.
"It might not change the world, but I'm going to do one thing," Gio declared, "and if it only makes me and Fred happy, that's OK, too …"
Gio's intention was to release Fred into the open ocean — which he did, a few days later. (In One Ear, 6/15/2018)