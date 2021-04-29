Here's an unusual casting call from Weeble Mountain Casting in Portland: "We need people who fit sample size shoes for a photo shoot for CAT Footwear. Pay is $1,200 a day for one day of work in Portland between May 12-16 … All identities welcome."
Sample sizes are footwear prototypes made before the production of a full line. So, they want people age 18 and older: Men who comfortably fit men's size 9 (wears size 8 to 10); and women's size 7 (wears size 6-8), which are the only sizes available.
All of the details, and how to sign up, are at bit.ly/WeebleCAT. If you're interested, you'd better hustle, since the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Saturday.