Fun rerun: Astoria artist Bill Dodge has decided to update his bucket list with travel adventures — the first being a visit to Sardi's in New York City during the Thanksgiving holiday.
"I wanted to see a piece of my art which has hung there for more than 27 years," Bill explained.
Here's the backstory: "I designed my first ArtExpo poster at the then new Jacob Javits Center in 1984," Bill recalled, "and appeared there signing copies of the work entitled 'Identified Flying Objects Over Broadway,' in which Sardi's restaurant is prominently featured." The print and a detail are pictured.
"I was so busy looking down the runway in front of my booth at the art exhibition at Andy Warhol, and his group of, to say the least, 'character buddies.' I was so hopeful he might stop at my display and at least look at my work, so I kept my eyes on him as he approached.
"I felt a tap on my shoulder, and a voice said, 'I would like to buy this. I paid no attention to him, except as a dutiful artist selling art. I was much more interested in whether the famed Warhol would deign to look at my humble pieces — but he approached and scurried on by with his cult followers without paying the least bit of attention to my art.
"It wasn't until I got back to my hotel that night, and was running my credit card purchases for the day, that I discovered the gentleman who had bought the signed reproduction of (my painting) was none other than Vincent Sardi himself!"
"I felt so badly I had ignored this iconic restaurant figure," Bill chuckled ruefully, "and was paying attention to Andy what’s-his-name." (In One Ear, 12/14/12)
