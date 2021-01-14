Is your dog your hero? Well, nominations are now open for the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. There are seven categories: law enforcement and detection dogs, military dogs, therapy dogs, service dogs, shelter dogs, search and rescue dogs and guide/hearing dogs.
The finalists will appear, and the winner announced, on the "star-studded, red-carpet awards gala" in the fall on the Hallmark Channel.
Pictured, the 2020 winner, "MacKenzie," a rescue dog born with a cleft palate (since repaired), who is a surrogate mother for motherless baby animals of all species and sizes, many of which have birth defects, regardless of species or size.
Do you have the perfect canine candidate? The nomination period ends March 2, and you can nominate your "heroic hound" at herodogawards.org
