"Went for a ride on the river beach yesterday," Scott Ames posted on Facebook on April 3. In case you don't know, the location is known locally as Social Security Beach, and is at the end of Jetty Road in Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond.
"At the approach, a couple from Florida were in a bit of a bad situation," Scott recalled. "They were badly stuck, and the tide was coming in. Fortunately for them, I have friends who make good things happen.
"I contacted my buddy, Jay Pitman, who's with the Clatsop County Sons Of Beaches 4x4 Club. Jay called Brad Moore, who has an amazing array of straps and shackles, as well as a totally badass Dodge Ram, and was on the scene in mere minutes.
"Even with all the gear at his disposal, I was doubtful Brad would be successful, but he knew what to do and literally saved the day."
"My club has a division I've named the S.O.B. Shore Patrol Search and Rescue, Recovery Transport," Jay explained. He's the original founder and commander of the Sons of Beaches, which is dedicated to "building better bridges and trails within our communities and counties for tomorrow's children."
The Shore Patrol is "a group of volunteers who, at given a moment's notice, will make the efforts to assist those in need," Jay explained.
The group's rescues of cars stuck on local and Long Beach Peninsula beaches are legendary. Saturday's efforts produced yet one more success story.
"It's a pleasure," Jay posted, "to be able to give back to our community and those in need of assistance."
"It's good to have friends!" Scott added. "Thanks Sons of Beaches! You do good things."