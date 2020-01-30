As always, the Ear tries to keep you informed of intriguing Bigfoot sightings, and last week was a bonanza, in that there were two of them, both in Washington state, both reported on by KHQ.com (bit.ly/SasqWash).
On Jan. 22, the Washington State Department of Transportation East posted this to their Twitter feed (bit.ly/TwitWSDOT):
"Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious … just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something … might be Sasquatch … We will leave that up to you!" The post refers to the webcam image on the left.
Then on Jan. 23, @WSDOT_East hit the Twitter feed again, with this gem:
"I think Bigfoot is making the rounds across our mountain passes. @wsdot_east showed him on Sherman Pass the other day, and now he is on the wildlife overcrossing on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass. #doyoubelieve" This post refers to the image on the right, a screenshot from a 31-second webcam video.
"Never stop believing," Steve Meacham, who spotted "giant biped tracks" last year, told KHQ.com. "I mean, you've always got to have something to look forward to. If you can't believe in something that you can't reach, there's no sense in going forward."
