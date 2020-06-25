Well, the Ear inadvertently stumbled across some probably inadvertent alternative news and, believe it or not, it has nothing to do with politics.
Forbes.com ran an article online on June 17 with a captivating headline, "Betting On Great White Sharks Now Being Offered, But No Attack Odds." The bets would be placed on guessing/predicting the migratory patterns of great white sharks in the North Atlantic.
The story urged the reader to click a link to "offshore sportsbook" MyBookie.ag (mybookie.ag/shark-bet) for information — but the link leads to a dead-end page. Huh?
An inquiry to MyBookie produced the reply that they aren't actually offering shark betting at this time. No explanation of why, though, and apparently no one at MyBookie bothered to tell Forbes, including interviewee David Strauss, who came up with the shark betting idea in the first place.
Anyway, the good news for marine biology and shark fans alike is that the sharks — who are, naturally, sublimely indifferent to odds or offshore betting — are migrating as usual and, courtesy of OCEARCH (ocearch.org/tracker/?list), and you can track their travels, even if you can't bet on them. And, as a bonus, you can also track whales, dolphins, turtles, seals … and even alligators.
