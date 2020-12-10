Fun rerun: Eye-catching headline: "Yes, It’s Really Raining Vampire Fish in Alaska" (bit.ly/vampfish).
Actually, only four arctic lampreys — parasitic eel-shaped blood suckers with "circles of teeth and multiple tongues" that can reach 15 inches in length — have fallen from the sky in Fairbanks, Alaska. So far. But this is not the first time it's happened.
A lamprey is pictured, courtesy of the Alaska Fish and Game Facebook page, which said they "received calls about arctic lamprey found in strange locations," like in a store parking lot (alive, they put it in a bucket of water) and on a man's lawn.
"How is this happening? … Gulls are picking them out of the Chena River with their bills and then dropping the squirming critters while in flight." The Ear has no plans to visit Fairbanks. Ever. (In One Ear, 6/19/2015)
