Recently, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., wrote to the commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Adm. Karl L. Schultz, requesting a formal review of all Coast Guard certified training materials, MarineLog.com reports (bit.ly/MLdefazio).
Why? The congressmen strenuously objected to a “crude” mnemonic device (a memory aid) in the captain’s license course. To help students remember “True Variation Magnetic Deviation Compass (Add West),” the manual came up with the mnemonic of “True Virgins Make Dull Company (Add Whiskey).”
The indignant congressmen requested that the formal review be completed within 90 days of all training manuals, etc., to “identify and remove any use of this specific phrase or other lewd or inappropriate mnemonic devices, phrases, idioms or expressions.”
Very well, but there appear to be almost 200 Coast Guard training publications, and manuals are routinely reviewed every four years. (http://bit.ly/CGmanuals)
No response was available from Schultz. Perhaps he’s been too busy working?
