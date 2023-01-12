Ear: Plunge

The 19th annual New Year's Day Oregon Polar Plunge into the Pacific Ocean and ensuing bonfire drew "a few hundred" intrepid souls to Manzanita to frolic in 50 degree water (in 45 degree air), The Chronicle reports.

"It's daunting, and of course when you first dive in, it’s just shock city," Mike Ehlen, husband of event founder, Janice Gaines, said. "But when you get out and your skin's tingling and all the blood's going to your skin, it's just a heck of a rush. And of course you get to come back to the fire, and everybody's smiling and laughing and screaming. The human energy is just a tremendous part of it."

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.