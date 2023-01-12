The 19th annual New Year's Day Oregon Polar Plunge into the Pacific Ocean and ensuing bonfire drew "a few hundred" intrepid souls to Manzanita to frolic in 50 degree water (in 45 degree air), The Chronicle reports.
"It's daunting, and of course when you first dive in, it’s just shock city," Mike Ehlen, husband of event founder, Janice Gaines, said. "But when you get out and your skin's tingling and all the blood's going to your skin, it's just a heck of a rush. And of course you get to come back to the fire, and everybody's smiling and laughing and screaming. The human energy is just a tremendous part of it."
"I’ve had people bring ashes," Gaines said. "I've had people come from New York. I've had people drive from Portland and Seattle just to go to the plunge. So it means something to a lot of people. It's challenging.
"There are a lot of people who are scared to do this, and they do it, and it makes them feel so good. I think that facing fears in a safe way — and this is pretty safe, I wouldn't say it's totally safe — but that really helps people."
Some advice from Gaines, for those contemplating joining the plunge, amounts to "just do it." "Don't think. Thinking is not a good idea at this point. It makes no sense to think at all." (Photo: Samantha Swindler)