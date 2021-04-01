"Spring is in the air and harbor seal pups are about to start popping up along the Pacific Northwest coast," wrote Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium. Her photo of a seal pup is shown.
"These young animals use time on land to regulate body temperature and rest while their mothers hunt nearby. However, the mother may not return if humans are too close." Please, first of all, to help seal pups survive, give them plenty of space, observe from a distance and do not touch.
Next, contact the Seaside Aquarium, which is the local responder for the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, at 503-738-6211.
On the bright side, Tiffany noted that "most of the time the (beached pup) is healthy, and in need of a rest, before it rejoins with its mother or re-enters the water."