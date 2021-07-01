Fun rerun: The Ear trusts that something like this headline won't happen here on the North Coast: "Man rescued after getting head stuck between jetty rocks …"
Yes, it's true, and it happened in Narragansett, Rhode Island, according to WJAR, who provided the screenshot shown.
While on the jetty, the man dropped his phone; when he bent over to pick it up, he got stuck in the rocks up to his chest. The tide was coming in, so time was of the essence.
How did the firefighters get him un-stuck? Air bags might have shifted the rocks, so they got creative and used olive oil. It took 2.5 hours, but it worked.
The man is fine, and all of his body parts are intact. His dignity, not so much. (In One Ear, 9/30/2016)