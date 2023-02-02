Ear: Warren

The wreck of the passenger and cargo steamship General Warren was a disaster both financially and in terms of lives lost (42 out of 52), according to Lewis & Dryden’s Maritime History of the Northwest.

The ship sailed from Astoria on Jan. 28, 1852, assisted by bar pilot Capt. George Flavel. The venture seemed ill-fated from the start. At around midnight, the wind blew the fore-topmast away, and the overloaded vessel took on water. Worse yet, the grain cargo scattered, blocking the bilge pumps. It was soon a losing battle.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.