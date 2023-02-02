The ship sailed from Astoria on Jan. 28, 1852, assisted by bar pilot Capt. George Flavel. The venture seemed ill-fated from the start. At around midnight, the wind blew the fore-topmast away, and the overloaded vessel took on water. Worse yet, the grain cargo scattered, blocking the bilge pumps. It was soon a losing battle.
The captain decided to return to the Columbia River for help. The next afternoon, Capt. Flavel reboarded the Gen. Warren, but initially refused to take the vessel back across the bar because the conditions were too dangerous. The passengers, terrified of dying on the leaking ship, implored him to take them to Astoria.
Flavel gave in, and made it across the bar. But between the ebb tide and the hold filling with water, they weren't making any headway, so he ordered the captain to lower the anchor. The captain insisted Flavel beach it instead. Which he did, on Clatsop Spit. So far, no lives had been lost.
At 3 a.m., the situation was dire on the disintegrating ship, and the captain asked Flavel to pick 10 stalwart volunteers from the crew and passengers to take a boat and get help. Most of the passengers preferred staying on the wreck to taking their chances braving the breakers in a small boat.
The group in the boat, against all odds, made it to Astoria and brought a large whaleboat back to the wreck to save those left aboard. But it was not to be.
"When they reached the spot where the doomed vessel had been the night before, she had disappeared from view," Lewis & Dryden's reports, "and the bloated corpses of the unfortunate passengers and crew, which drifted ashore on Clatsop Beach, were the only evidences of the disaster."