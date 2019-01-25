Last Friday, the following announcement was supposed to appear in The Daily Astorian: “Jim and Cherie Bernard of Warrenton recently celebrated their 70th anniversary on Maui, Hawaii, compliments of their children. The couple were married Jan. 1, 1949, and have four children, Kris, Kim, Brad and Barbara, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.”
Well, it did run, but there was a glitch and it only appeared online. Jim wrote in over the weekend, relieved that it wasn’t in print, because technically, it’s not factually correct. Here’s why:
“Here is the ‘Rest of the Story.’ In late December 1948, I bought a Keepsake diamond ring for $75, and on Jan. 1, 1949, proposed to Cherie,” he recalled.
“I was still in the Merchant Marines. I left for sea, and it wasn’t until June of 1949, when I returned from my trip, that we could actually get married. My parents were married on Jan. 1, and since our commitment to each other was also Jan. 1, we’ve got 70 years celebrated on Jan 1.”
All our children are aware of this.
“On Jan 1, 1999, we all celebrated our 50th in Las Vegas. The Daily Astorian published the event. I know this is a bit unusual and apologize for any deception, it wasn’t intended. Thanks for not printing the picture, etc., as it might cause more confusion.” Nope, now it won’t. Happy anniversary!
