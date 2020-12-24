Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. And now, for the doubting Thomas and Thomasina in your household, there is a video, "The Science of Santa: Scientific Proof That Santa Exists" (tinyurl.com/yupsanta) that might make them believers.
Apparently Santa has to travel 175 million miles on Christmas Eve to visit 132 million homes, i.e. 1,178 homes per second, meaning he would have to travel at 7,800 times the speed of sound to deliver the toys.
So, how does he do it? Santa is a "Master of Science," and can create rips in time and space. He also carries a nano-toymaking sack that creates toys out of chimney carbon to avoid lugging over 600 million pounds of toys.
The Ear is uncertain how all these wonders coordinate with real time, but will leave that mystery for greater minds to ponder.
In the meantime, the Ear is quite comforted just to know Santa really exists. Aren't you? (In One Ear, 12/23/16)
