Seen in the Aug. 29, 1883 edition of The Daily Astorian: "Have Dr. Wistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry always at hand. It cures coughs, colds, bronchitis, whooping cough, croup, influenza, consumption (tuberculosis) and all throat and lung complaints. 50 cents and $1 ($25 now) a bottle."
This extremely popular bit of addictive feel-good quackery was made from "cherry bark, alcohol and opiates" (bit.ly/wistarcherry). Concocted around 1840 by Henry Wister (or Wistar) — who may or may not have been a doctor — this particular nostrum was on the market for over 100 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.