"I was very upset when I learned of the many cop-killings across the nation," Astorian Ken Mittelbuscher wrote. He is a former correctional lieutenant for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. "Not only were cops killed in retaliation for the George Floyd incident, many were hurt badly.
"Due to the occurrences of cop-killings, and the continued violence, I began a one man crusade on the corner of Third Street and Marine Drive," he explained. "I walked up to eight miles a day back and forth, asking America to 'Stop Killing Our Cops.' However, due to the incident at Wendy's in Atlanta, I needed to change my message to 'Please Stop the Violence,' and 'Our Children Are Scared.'
"I continued to walk daily with my signs. I also gave all passing vehicles the 'Peace Sign.' Most people returned peace signs, however many times I got return signs exhibiting just one finger. During this time I had a great idea: A 'Message to America.'
"Consider … Random Acts of Kindness. Just five words. I want little hands to create little signs. I'm holding a drawing contest for children ages 5 to 10 to make signs which say, 'Consider … Random Acts of Kindness.'"
The contest runs through July 14. Entries should be on a 8.5 by 11 inch piece of paper, and can be drawn in crayon, colored pencils or markers. Each entry should include the child's name and age on the front, and parent's name and contact information in pencil on the back.
Submissions can be dropped off at the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 111 W. Marine Drive. Ken will judge the artwork, and the winner will receive $100. Ken will also pay to have the winning sign blown up and hung near Marine Drive.
"My dream is to see every major city with the same signs," Ken added. "Perhaps the violence will end with the help of our children. It seems they are the only ones who are sane now. I want this 'Message to America' to be our next virus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.