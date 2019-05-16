‘I have one of my pieces of art, ‘Dressed in Color,’ displayed on an electronic billboard in Fort Myers, Florida,” local artist Vicki Baker wrote, “as part of a campaign, ‘Art Lives Here,’ to increase the awareness of art in the community.” She also exhibits at Astoria’s Tempo Gallery on Commercial Street (bit.ly/VickiBaker).
“Last winter, I was reading an article in a magazine about women in Kenya,” she wrote, describing the original acrylic painting represented on the billboard. “There was a photograph of two women dressed in colorful clothing and cloth headdresses. Both of them were wearing many layered beaded necklaces. That image sparked my imagination for a series of six paintings of women wearing multilayered beaded necklaces and dressed in colorful garments.”
By now, you’re probably wondering about the Florida connection. “My husband, Jan Faber, and I have wintered in the city of Fort Myers for the past 20 years,” she explained. “I am a member of the nonprofit Alliance for the Arts (bit.ly/ArtLivesHere), which sponsored this campaign along with Carter-Pritchett advertising company, which owns these billboards. Eight other member artists were also chosen to have their art shown on eight other billboards throughout Lee County.”
“It has been an exciting project,” she added, “and nothing I ever expected when I took up painting after retiring as an elementary school teacher at Olney in 1999!”
