Thanks to Peter Marsh for pointing this out: Aalto University in Finland has come up with a sustainable fabric made of raw materials, including “wood, recycled newspaper or cardboard, and old cotton textiles” using a new technology they developed with the University of Helsinki called Ioncell (bit.ly/aaltoion).
Pictured, Jenni Haukio, with her husband, President Sauli Niinistö, in a gown made of 100 percent Finnish birch tree-based Ioncell. Photo courtesy of Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva. Textile fibers made from wood can reduce carbon emissions, are biodegradable, and (the frosting on the cake) the fabric is washable. It can even be recycled.
So, when will this miracle fabric be available? Right now, they’re just producing small batches, but pilot fiber production is set for 2020. If all goes well, industrial production could be a go for 2025.
