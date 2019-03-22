A little something for craft beer lovers: The SS Oregon, a luxury liner, collided with a schooner and sank off Fire Island, New York, in 1886. She landed 135 feet deep in what’s now known as Wreck Valley, which is a popular spot for scuba divers to explore. The Oregon is depicted, sinking, in a 1902 painting by Antonio Jacobsen.
Jamie Adams, founder of Saint James Brewery (saintjamesbrewery.com) on Long Island, New York, also happens to be a scuba diver who enjoys diving to the SS Oregon, according to an AP story. “It’s a wonderful, wonderful shipwreck to dive,” Adams recalled. “I came up with the idea to make some beer if we came up with some intact bottles.”
But it wasn’t till 2017, when the ship shifted, that Adams and a team of divers were able to dig 15 feet into the seabed and 6 feet into the ship to access some full, corked bottles of beer. Over a series of dives, they found 26 of them.
Adams and a microbiologist friend cultured the yeast from the bottles, then experimented until they got just the right taste. The final product, aptly named Deep Ascent, is a “replication of what would have been served on that ship in 1886,” Adams said.
“It’s like drinking history,” one Deep Ascent enthusiast declared.
