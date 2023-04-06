Ear: Grant

Gen. Ulysses S. Grant is the only sitting president who has been arrested. It was in 1872, and William West, a police officer and Black Civil War veteran, told the tale in the Evening Star of Washington, D.C., in the Sept. 27, 1908 edition.

Officer West was assigned to a beat where there had been several complaints of speeding teams of horses. Shortly after after a woman and child were injured by a team, a "pair of fast steppers," appeared on the scene. West held motioned for them to stop. The culprits were Grant and some friends.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.