Gen. Ulysses S. Grant is the only sitting president who has been arrested. It was in 1872, and William West, a police officer and Black Civil War veteran, told the tale in the Evening Star of Washington, D.C., in the Sept. 27, 1908 edition.
Officer West was assigned to a beat where there had been several complaints of speeding teams of horses. Shortly after after a woman and child were injured by a team, a "pair of fast steppers," appeared on the scene. West held motioned for them to stop. The culprits were Grant and some friends.
"I want to inform you. Mr. President, that you are violating the law by speeding along this street," West said. "Your fast driving, sir, has set the example for a lot of other gentlemen. It is endangering the lives of the people who have to cross the street in this locality ..."
Grant promised to stop speeding, but the next evening West observed 20 or more teams tearing down the road, with Grant at the lead. West signaled for him to stop again.
"I cautioned you yesterday, Mr, President," West said, "about fast driving, and you said, sir, that it would not occur again." Grant claimed to have forgotten, and offered the excuse of "hang it, officer, these animals of mine are thoroughbreds, and there is no holding them."
"I am very sorry, Mr. President, to have to do it," West replied, "for you are the chief of the nation, and I am nothing but a policeman, but duty is duty, sir, and I will have to place you under arrest."
Grant drove West to the police station, where Grant bailed himself out for $20 ($493 now). The president didn't show up in court, forfeiting his bail, but that was the extent of his punishment. Grant made it clear that no harm was to come to Officer West for arresting him. And none did.