"This item is not only for the Ear, it is for all the ears out there listening," Astorian Stewart Bell wrote. "I recently received a link from Chika Inoue, the classical saxophonist who appeared with Ilya Kazantsev and Sergey Antonov in June 2018 at the last Astoria Music Festival: bit.ly/ChikaScott.
"These are beautiful videos of Chika and classical guitarist Scott Morris performing the music of Albeniz and others as they toured around Spain last summer. It's a treat for eyes as well as ears." They both are pictured in a screen shot from one of the videos; she is also shown in a photo from her Instagram page (instagram.com/chikasax).
"And," Stewart added, "Chika says she’d love to come back to Astoria, so maybe we'll be so lucky."
