You've no doubt heard of rescue dogs being saved by being trained to have some useful skill. One example would be the University of Washington's Active Conservation Canines, who lead useful lives after being taught to sniff out wildlife scat that's collected for research.
Eba, the personal pet of University of Washington researcher Deborah Giles, underwent the training and has found fame with her very specific talent: She has a nose for orca poop, according to Q13fox.com (bit.ly/EbaNose). Eba is pictured, courtesy of visitsanjuans.com
"Imagine, you're out on the ocean and you're looking for a poop floating in the water in this huge area, well how do you find it?" researcher Sam Wasser told Q13Fox. "All of a sudden, Eba jumped up and runs to the bow of the boat and what that told us was she had the scent. We never would have known there was a scat there."
Why, you may ask, is that so important? Well, an orca's poop reveals a lot about the mammal's overall health, and can also reveal pregnancy or miscarriage. All of which is vital information for those who are studying the endangered southern resident orcas who visit Puget Sound.
The added advantage of examining scat is that the mammals' health can be monitored from a distance, without disturbing them.
The problem has always been trying to find the prodigal poop so it can be collected. Humans can't usually smell it, and that's where Eba comes in. Giles and Wasser made use of Eba's unusual talent last summer.
"If you don't collect data, then you don't know what's going on," Wasser noted. No problem, now: Eba's on the job.
