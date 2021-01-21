Many feel saddened seeing marine mammals like dolphins trapped into performing and being on display in aquariums instead of being free to roam the oceans. Well, now there's an answer: Animatronics, thanks to Roger Holzberg, creative director at Edge Innovations (edgefx.com), DigitalTrends.com reports (bit.ly/DTdolphins).
Edge is responsible for the animatronic orca in "Free Willy" and the psycho sharks in "Deep Blue Sea," just to name a few. When computer graphics took over for most special effects in movies, Edge turned its focus to theme parks. They built an animatronic dolphin that could swim in water in the late 1990s for an aquarium show that was a little too real — an audience member called the cops and animal rescue organizations.
But, because of that dolphin, Holzberg was approached almost two years ago to create a new dolphin for a Chinese company developing three new oceanariums. Holzberg agreed, and Edge went to work. The result is a battery-powered robotic dolphin that weighs 550 pounds, is 8.5 feet long, looks realistic and "shows impressively dolphin-like behavior." A dolphin prototype is shown, courtesy of Edge Innovations.
When Holzberg asked his wife what she thought about building these dolphins, her answer became part of the mission: "Well," she said, "you'll have kept perhaps 100 large animals from being taken out of the wild and put in an aquarium. That means you've changed the history of (this) species."