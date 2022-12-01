Ear: Rappleye

The Dec. 2, 1890 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian mentions a "grateful recognition banquet" of "supper, speeches, toasts" that was given by Astoria's elites to welcome the arrival of Elbert Rappleye, the "canoe voyager" and journalist who worked for the New York Mail and Express.

So who was R. Elbert Rappleye? A good deal of information comes from west-to-east cross-country canoe traveler Neal Moore's blog, 22Rivers.com

