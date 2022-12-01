The Dec. 2, 1890 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian mentions a "grateful recognition banquet" of "supper, speeches, toasts" that was given by Astoria's elites to welcome the arrival of Elbert Rappleye, the "canoe voyager" and journalist who worked for the New York Mail and Express.
So who was R. Elbert Rappleye? A good deal of information comes from west-to-east cross-country canoe traveler Neal Moore's blog, 22Rivers.com.
Rappleye left New York in a canoe in April 1890. He traveled a "necessarily circuitous route" covering more than 6,200 miles, apparently having to carry the canoe across land for only 12 miles during the entire trip. He was probably the first to paddle 150 miles down the Missoula River in Montana.
News of the progress of his voyage was covered nationally, and he was greeted with huge enthusiasm at his landings all the way across the country. He visited Sitting Bull's camp, crossed the Rockies and even took on a passenger. The last part of his journey was in the winter, which comes early in Montana and Idaho. He reached the Columbia River in Northern Idaho, and from there headed for Astoria.
Rappleye's FindAGrave.com entry mentions that he was the first person to canoe across America from New York City to Astoria, and that he won $310 in prize money (about $10,100 now) for his accomplishment.