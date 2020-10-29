Did you know that Astoria's beloved ferry, Tourist No. 2, is believed by many to have her very own ghost?
The ghost is Capt. Fritz Elfving, her original captain, whose photo (shown) was hung at the bottom of the stairs of the main passenger cabin when she was the MV Kirkland with Argosy Cruises.
"Any incident of the photo being removed or relocated," an Argosy Cruises publication says, "resulted in unexplained events such as shattered glassware, rearranged furniture and other mysterious occurrences."
Kevin Clark, CEO of Argosy Cruises, says that "there are stories of footprints in a newly vacuumed carpet, or slightly oiled foot prints from the engine room out to the salon, all done after the boat had been closed up for the night." He kindly offered to see what's out there in "Argosy folklore."
"As to the stories of mysterious things happening on the vessel, I have more time on the boat than anyone else in the company," Brock Gilman, a former captain of the Kirkland, responded, "and I had never experienced any of the shenanigans."
Well, OK, but then there's this, from one of the other captains, Vince Tougas: "Some of the crew were convinced that the boat was haunted, because strange things would happen — many strange noises and some crew say they have seen Fritz's ghost."
So there you have it. And by the way, the Elfving portrait was still with the vessel when she was sold to her current owner, Capt. Christian Lint. Elfving is home again at last.
