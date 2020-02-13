The 215-foot windjammer Emily G. Reed ran hard aground on Rockaway Beach at 1:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 1908. She is pictured, courtesy of the Nehalem Valley Historical Society online archive.
According to the Barrier Miner of New South Wales (tinyurl.com/reed-wales), here's what happened: Heavy weather didn't help, but the wreck was mainly caused by the inaccuracy of the vessel's chronometers. It was too late by the time the captain realized he was too far east; the ship went in bow first, and started to break up.
The first mate, two seamen and the cook set off in a steel lifeboat, which was immediately swamped; they were presumed drowned. Horrified, the captain ordered his wife and the remaining crewmen to stay aboard the ship. A very low tide the next morning enabled the survivors to wade ashore, where the captain, a tad hastily, reported 12 deaths.
The crew in the steel boat, unable to return to the wreck, sailed out to sea, hoping to cross paths with a steamship. Although the boat was leaking heavily, they improvised a baler, but they had no food or water. On the second day, the cook broke down and drank sea water. He soon became delirious, and lay down in a pool of water.
A steamer was spotted, so the cook got up, but their hopes were dashed — the ship passed them by. "Then the cook gave up the fight," the first mate recalled. "He lay down to die. Half an hour later we found his body cold; his heart had stopped beating."
"All Sunday we kept seeing all sorts of vessels," he added, "but none would answer our hails."
They headed for Neah Bay, Washington, where the watchman on the sloop Tesla, heard a "feeble hail." After 78 hours at sea, and more than 200 miles north of Rockaway Beach, the three survivors were found "in a pitiable condition," delirious, tongues swollen from thirst and suffering from exposure — but they all recovered.
To this day, what remains of the Emily Reed peeks out of the sand every so often, and her story gets told once again.
