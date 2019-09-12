If you will recall, Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard (EMILY) is a lifesaving device for swimmers in trouble, and just this summer was deployed to rescue grateful members of a family in Rockaway Beach.
Her sister is no slouch, either, and an innovator in her own right. "We sent Vernon Rummell out with a SONAR EMILY to join a special disaster response team to be first on the Island of Abaco (in the Bahamas) which was decimated by Hurricane Dorian," Anthony Mulligan, CEO/president of Hydronalix (emilyrobot.com) wrote.
"He immediately started EMILY on a side scan mission to map Marsh Harbor for sunken vessels to plot out a path for the first medical supply ship with doctors to come ashore … Vernon then made a full map on our software, which has been used for all the follow-on ship traffic." You can see the maps and photos, courtesy of Hydronalix, at bit.ly/BahamaEm
"The mission was big success — little EMILY cleared the shipping lane for disaster responders, doctors and critical supplies," he added proudly, and justifiably so. "EMILY accomplished this in only hours; past ways have always taken days."
